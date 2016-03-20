Swift let her less-perfect side show in a 'gram she posted on Saturday, capturing herself at one of Calvin Harris' DJ gigs. She's sweaty, dancing, and not really sure when the drop is going to come. After being tricked by a false start, she looks to the camera and laughingly asks, "Where's the drop?" We've been there, girl. If you just wait a few more seconds, the drop always comes. Always.



Swift tagged some of her girl squad who were also in attendance at the show: Karlie Kloss, Empire's Serayah McNeill, and Kennedy Rayé. Also there? Todrick Hall from American Idol, who went in on some lip-syncing with Swift to Harris' big hit single, produced for Rihanna, "We Found Love."

