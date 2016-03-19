Celebrate International Day of Happiness By Sharing What Makes You Happy

Happiness is not just a goal, it's a fundamental human right — according to the United Nations, at least.
In 2012, The U.N. created the International Day of Happiness, which is a worldwide day that promotes happiness as a goal for all human beings. And to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the holiday on March 20, the U.N. and the holiday's founder, Jayme Illien, are encouraging everyone to celebrate by sharing what makes them truly happy.
To help spread the happiness movement, share happy videos, photos, and GIFs using the hashtag #InternationalDayOfHappiness on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and any other social channel of your choosing.
Those who tag United Nations International Day of Happiness on Facebook and UNIDOHappiness on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat will also see their posts on HappinessDay.org — maybe even side-by-side with the likes of Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Gwen Stefani, and Mr. Happy himself, Pharrell.
Of course, Illien, who runs a non-profit to help children get out of poverty, doesn't just want you to post GIFs and call it a day. He wants you to make a conscious effort to he happy in your own life and spread that happiness to others.
"Governments, businesses, non-profits, and everyone across the globe have a civic responsibility to promote happiness as a human right," Illien said. "Happiness is a fundamental human right and goal, and every person on this planet should experience it not only on this special day, but throughout year."
It's a sentiment United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon expressed last year, announcing, "Happiness for the entire human family is one of the main goals of the United Nations."
To learn more about International Day Of Happiness, go to HappinessDay.org.
