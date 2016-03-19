The Kardashians are expert businesswomen, but on Friday, they also proved themselves to be masters in the art of trolling. Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall went undercover in some ridiculous disguises to join a Hollywood tour group — Snapchatting the full hilarious experience — to the internet’s delight.
The three have some pretty insane disguises that have to be seen to be appreciated. Kendall donned red hair, freckles, and a false nose. Khloé, for her part, went the aged-up route in a gray wig and fake wrinkles. Kylie’s is the least convincing, probably because it conceals her face the least, with just a fake nose and some glasses covering her features. That selfie angle, though? Pure Kylie.
The three proceeded to prank the hell out of their poor tour guide. Khloé is the comedy gold — she seems to have told him that she’s from Albuquerque, NM, and at one point can be heard saying that she was born in 1937. “Ask him about the Kardashians?” she says, in response to something Kylie said. “I don’t wanna talk about those Kartrashians. Kartrashians.” It’s the fake Southern accent that really makes it.
Once they got off the bus, though, the jig was up. The trio had to run for it past photographers to a waiting car. Then, things turned...dark. If Keeping Up With The Kardashians ever does a reenactment of the face-melting scene from the end of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, it would probably look something like this.
