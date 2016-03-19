The Kardashians are expert businesswomen, but on Friday, they also proved themselves to be masters in the art of trolling. Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall went undercover in some ridiculous disguises to join a Hollywood tour group — Snapchatting the full hilarious experience — to the internet’s delight.



The three have some pretty insane disguises that have to be seen to be appreciated. Kendall donned red hair, freckles, and a false nose. Khloé, for her part, went the aged-up route in a gray wig and fake wrinkles. Kylie’s is the least convincing, probably because it conceals her face the least, with just a fake nose and some glasses covering her features. That selfie angle, though? Pure Kylie.

