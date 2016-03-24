Story from Pop Culture

15 Pieces Of Life Advice From Kourtney Kardashian's Twitter Talk

Morgan Baila
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
Kourtney Kardashian is often the pint-sized voice of reason within the Kardashian family, famous for her memorable one-liners, and today she brought that same spark to Twitter. The mom of three carved away an hour of her afternoon to talk to her fans about the new Kardashian Kids clothing line, and so much more. In true Kardashian fashion, things got pretty interesting.

Over 14,000 people tweeted at Kardashian, eager to get her insights on everything from Leonardo DiCaprio to Donald Trump to being a mom.

We tuned in, and recapped the best answers from an hour online with @kourtneykardash.
Advertisement
1. Need more motivation? Try working out with your sister.
via Twitter.


2. Kourt K is the best Kylie Lip Kit color.
via Twitter.


3. Being a working mom is hard, but it's important to prioritize family time.
via Twitter.


4. Yes, your kids can wear black.
via Twitter.

5. Duck > Trump.
via Twitter.
via Twitter.
6. Snapchat > Instagram.
via Twitter.
7. DiCaprio > Gosling.


8. Pregnancy cravings will vary with each baby, like they did with Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

9. Allow yourself to properly unwind and unplug before going to bed.

10. That might mean hiding your phone.

11. Your high school classes can still come in handy when you're an adult.
12. Try Manuka Honey.
13. Live in the present.

14. Maintain your social media addiction.


15. One is born a queen.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture