15 Pieces Of Life Advice From Kourtney Kardashian's Twitter Talk

Over 14,000 people tweeted at Kardashian, eager to get her insights on everything from Leonardo DiCaprio to Donald Trump to being a mom.
We tuned in, and recapped the best answers from an hour online with @kourtneykardash.
@kyliesreigns @khloekardashian Almost too much 💪🏼— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2016
2. Kourt K is the best Kylie Lip Kit color.
@kylizzlephotos Kourt K… obviously!! #comingsoon— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2016
3. Being a working mom is hard, but it's important to prioritize family time.
@CelebFollower22 it is my biggest struggle but I focus on setting my priorities and sticking with them. My kids come first no matter what— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2016
4. Yes, your kids can wear black.
As long as your child is comfortable and happy in what they are wearing, I think it’s up to your personal preference https://t.co/gPzPGVAGn2— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2016
5. Duck > Trump.
@DASHuniverse I like different platforms for different reasons. Twitter is good to talk with you guys, but I am loving Snapchat right now!— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2016
8. Pregnancy cravings will vary with each baby, like they did with Mason, Penelope, and Reign.
With Reign it was bagels with cream cheese and jelly. With Mason it was healthy stuff like fruit and frozen yogurt.— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2016
https://t.co/q3nWW2epl4
Then with Penelope it was oreos and In’n out. https://t.co/q3nWW2epl4— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2016
9. Allow yourself to properly unwind and unplug before going to bed.
@MyLifeIsKimK sometimes i will read a book before bed or work on my app. i do want to start putting my phone down 30 minutes before bed— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2016
10. That might mean hiding your phone.
@MyLifeIsKimK but i always put it in my closet while i sleep.— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2016
11. Your high school classes can still come in handy when you're an adult.
@jennyfitz1 I think fashion is in our blood. I took a fashion design class two semesters in high school— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2016
@trinalicious14 I use Manuka Honey in a lot of recipes. It has tons of anti-bacterial properties that boost the immune system.— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2016
@trinalicious14 I sweeten my tea and shakes with it, but you can also use it anywhere you’d use regular honey… in oatmeal or even on toast.— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2016
@stanofkyIie but I do try to remind myself that I do not exist in the past, I do not exist in the future. We only exist in the now.— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2016
14. Maintain your social media addiction.
@Alyssa_Sober I read a quote that said "The best moments in my life don't make it to the Internet." Ironically it was on Instagram...— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2016
15. One is born a queen.