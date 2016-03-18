Zendaya, wise beyond her 19 years of life, is good at creating viral moments, but not necessarily understanding them. For instance, the singer and actress really has no clue about the appeal of all those "Damn, Daniel" videos.
For those of you who still don't understand it, then head over to our handy "WTF Does Damn, Daniel Mean?" explainer here.
Quick summary: "Damn, Daniel" is the current viral moment spreading across the internet. The accidental masterminds behind the Vine series, Daniel and Josh, have already appeared on Ellen, and sparked a new interest in the Vans sneakers, right around the same time as the brand's 50th anniversary.
In an interview with PopSugar, Zendaya was asked what is one social media trend she wished would just go away. Her choice? "Damn, Daniel." Partly because she doesn't get it, but also because she thinks we should just leave Daniel alone!
She explains: "First of all, what is this "Damn, Daniel" thing? Have you been seeing that? It's literally of this kid coming up to this kid Daniel everday and saying, "Damn, Daniel." He has white Vans, and he's like, "Back at it with the white Vans." I don't get what's so funny or so interesting about it. I was sitting there, thinking, is he going to fall or say something funny? Literally he just says "Damn, Daniel," like 80 thousand times on a video. I do not get the humor. With that [part of] my generation, I don't know what's going on with us. Why is this a trending topic? I just feel bad for Daniel. Daniel is just trying to live! Poor Daniel."
Needless to say, Zendaya will not be back at it again with the white vans anytime soon. And there is no need to feel bad for Daniel, Zendaya. We think, at only 14-years-old, he's doing pretty well with his lifetime supply of Vans shoes.
