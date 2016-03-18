Liv realized that not only is Jake definitely playing the new girl, but Liv, herself, was also only a pawn in his game. You would think someone like Jake would have a few different pick-up strategies in his arsenal, but he used the same one on Vanessa and Liv. 1. Run into identified target woman in a coffee shop, and knock her phone out of her hands. 2. Bump into her days later, where she will be so charmed to see you again that she asks you out. I like Liv's chances against Jake a bit better than Abby's chances against Cyrus, but this will definitely be the next moral war of the show.