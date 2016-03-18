Story from World News

How Many Girls Are In This Picture?

Michael Hafford
The dress, the jacket, and now…the girls. Swiss Instagrammer Tiziana Vergari shared a photo as part of the Instagram project, #WHPidentity, that asked users to upload images that celebrate individuality. This image doesn’t exactly celebrate individuality but it will elicit a strong response from anyone who looks at it.

The image in question was taken in a mirrored room in Conthey, Switzerland. The dresses, we can assure you, are the same. But how many girls are there?

One girl is tagged, and there are two other tags. We initially wanted to say three, but there may be more. Or fewer. Who knows? Do you know?

Same but different | My entry #whpidentity for @instagram [thank you #instagram for this featuring ️]

A photo posted by tiziana vergari iPhoneography (@tizzia) on


We actually know the answer. It's two.
