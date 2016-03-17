This Musician Thinks Dating Taylor Swift Is Emasculating

You know that kid from middle school who didn't get invited to a party, then spent the whole week telling anyone who'd listen that the shindig was going to be totally lame, anyway? That's the attitude that actual adult man Matt Healy has about his rumored relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.
Healy is a member of the band The 1975. If you're into alternative rock, you may have heard of him. On the other hand, even your grandma knows the chorus to "Shake It Off." It seems this disparity in their levels of fame would have made a romantic relationship between the two very uncomfortable for Healy.
As Marie Claire reports, the musician recently told Q magazine, "I am NOT being Taylor Swift's boyfriend.' You know, 'FUCK. THAT.' That's also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing."
Hopefully Taylor Swift, who's currently enjoying a tropical vacation with her boyfriend, won't have too much trouble getting over Healy's disinterest in dating her.
