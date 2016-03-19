Every day at work, I'm flanked by two women with that whole "it" factor thing going on. You know the type: They always look pulled-together, but not like they're trying too hard. They never bat an impatient eye when I ask them to spill where they found their tops (or shoes, or earrings, or jackets), and they're the pictures of self-possession when I pick their brains about trendy new restaurants.
Coincidentally, they both sport the same makeup on the regular — a fresh face and cat-eyes.
Sure, winged eyeliner has been around forever (think Marilyn Monroe, Brigitte Bardot, Twiggy). But, there's also something that feels a little dated about it to me (think Marilyn Monroe, Brigitte Bardot, Twiggy). My coworkers, however, are anything but retro — save their perfectly fitting vintage 501s. Their subtle eyeliner flicks look refined and decidedly modern.
The secret to pulling off this balancing act seems to be leaving the rest of the face super-minimal and applying the liner with a featherlight touch — and these two aren't the only ones who are in on it. I've been noticing girls on the street and a handful of celebs sporting bare faces accented with just a cat-eye. It's definitely got the cool-girl stamp of approval. Find proof — and, more importantly, inspiration — ahead.
