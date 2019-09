The United Nations Security Council is one of the most powerful organizations in the world. Made up of 15 countries (five permanent members and 10 rotating seats), the Council is tasked with tackling some of the biggest issues and threats worldwide, from terrorism and nuclear weapons to human rights abuses and genocide.Yet, of those 15 seats, only one is currently filled by a woman: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power. Back in 2014, shortly after Power first started, female ambassadors held more than a third of the Security Council seats So, on Wednesday, four of those female ambassadors — Power, Sylvie Lucas of Luxembourg, Dina Kawar of Jordan, and Raimonda Murmokaite of Lithuania — got together to talk candidly about how world peace and security suffer when women are missing from the negotiating table. The discussion came amid a week when thousands of women are in New York for the annual meeting of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women. "First of all, we take more notes than men. All of the women take more notes, they attend more meetings, they’re more studious, and they go to the end of the session and they listen more," Kawar said."I think it’s very female, because naturally, we have this feeling — I don’t know if it has to do with motherhood — especially when you have kids and they are always fighting and you want to make some peace, or make peace between your brothers, there’s something about this nature in women where we want to find solutions," she added.