All was not well in the Kardashian-Jenner klan. Woe were two siblings: the sole son, Robert, and Kylie, the youngest and princess of internet. Love — and rivalry — had wormed its way between these kinfolk. (Or, so goes the legend of Us Weekly. For more on this lore, otherwise known as the battle of Blac Chyna vs. the Kardashian family, clicketh here.)
But behold! Of late, Kylie and Rob were spotted on Snapchat, in a video shot by Nicky Diamond. So full of sibling affection were they, as Rob leaned into the driver's side of the car, where Kylie seemed to be snuggling a small dog whilst tapping upon her phone.
Fans went wild when they saw brother and sister reunited on the throne of social media. But Kylie was quick to silence any speculations about the state of prolonged unrest between herself and Rob.
"I see him all the time chill," she tweeted. And so followers chilled, or so it seemed.
