Last week, Amy Schumer criticized Bachelor host Chris Harrison for describing contestant Jubilee Sharpe as "complicated." In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked whether he and the comedian had "made up," Harrison didn't address any part of Schumer's argument. Instead, he joked about having "sexual tension" with the Trainwreck star. So, yes, this is how Harrison responds to legitimate concerns over the way he talks about women.
"We haven't set a date yet for our date, but I do think that Amy Schumer and I have a little thing," Harrison told THR. "There was, if not a little, maybe a lot of sexual tension built up. And I don't think it was just me reading into it. I think she was reaching out to me. I'm excited about where this could go. This could be a match made in heaven. This could be my Bachelor moment."
Harrison seems to be missing the point, or choosing to ignore the brunt of Schumer's comments. He initially responded to Schumer on Twitter by saying "stop yelling at me." After briefly trying to defend himself, he then turned flirtatious.
I'll bring the wine! RT @amyschumer: @chrisbharrison I'm down to talk about it if you are— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) March 8, 2016
Did we just fall in love? RT @amyschumer: @chrisbharrison I'll bring the I'm drinking all the wine.— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) March 8, 2016
It would have been nice to see Harrison indicate that he actually considered Schumer's remarks. Though, they may have been a too "complicated" for him.
