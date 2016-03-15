Update: J.K. Rowling Responds To Emotional Fan Letter

Update: On March 15, J.K. Rowling sent out a tweet responding to a letter written by the mother of a young cancer patient. The letter described the comfort Harry Potter gave her daughter as she went through treatment. Rowling wrote in her tweet, "I think I wanted to write because words were always my safe place. I only wish words could bring her back to you."
J.K. Rowling has shared many touching stories about Harry Potter fans reaching out to her over the years. However, on March 13 the relationship between Rowling and her fans really came alive.
On Sunday, Carey Mulligan read a fan letter sent to Rowling from Chrissy Hart, the mother of a Harry Potter fan who suffered from cancer, and sadly, BuzzFeed reports, has died. Mulligan read the letter as part of Letters Live, an event held in London which describes itself as, "Remarkable letters read by outstanding performers." Celebrity letter readers have included Benedict Cumberbatch, Ian McKellen, and Ben Kingsley.
After explaining how Hart's little girl loved the world of Harry Potter, the mother concluded her heartbreaking note, writing, "But the most important lesson you have taught us both: cancer may take her away from me in just a few short weeks. I might not be able to spare her the pain. But for every child that is taken too early, people will come together, huddling close in a big group, wands held high to light the dark sky with the love they felt. You built Hogwarts as a home for her to return to. And for me."
The letter is a reminder of the power a book can have to help a reader.
