The fashion industry as a whole is in an undeniable state of transition — major fashion houses are playing musical chairs with creative directors, consumers are getting confused over the fact that it takes six months for products to become available (at which point, it's not even exciting or new anymore), and luxury designers are growing fatigued trying to keep up with a speedy cycle that barely leaves room for creativity.



It's difficult to know what exactly that all means for the future of the industry, but if we're talking solely about the recently concluded Fashion Month, there was a noticeable shift in buzz-worthy shows. It was the new up-and-coming labels and young designers that were the biggest tickets among the fashion crowd. While traditionally exciting big-name shows left attendees with an overwhelming sense of "meh," it was emerging labels that got us holding up our phones for photo-bursts and fawning over a collection over drinks at the end of a long day of shows.



So, maybe this isn't a state of flux at all, but more like a chance for the old favorites to figure themselves out, letting these new, lesser-known designers truly shine and make themselves known. Ahead are the ones that did just that. These are the designers that got fashion people talking and will only continue to impress for seasons to come, even if you're not familiar with them quite yet. Click on to get to know the 15 designers we're keeping our eyes on.

