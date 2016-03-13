The Parisian Instagram Feed Every Dessert Lover Needs To Follow

Remember how you just said food photos on Instagram were totally boring and pointless? Well, you're about to eat your words.
It's all thanks to Tal Spiegel, a Paris-based pastry chef, dessert enthusiast, and fearless footwear fan. Spiegel's Desserted in Paris (get it?) Instagram feed captures every perfect pastry you've ever dreamed of — and some you haven't. Each one is snapped lovingly perched atop his outstretched hand. There are apples carved like roses, decadent chocolate eclairs, and tarts in slick Pantone shades.
It's a study in dessert appreciation, but let's not forget the shoes. Each photo also features some incredible kicks accompanying those sugary masterpieces. Truly a winning combination.
We've included some of our favorites, below. We know we're supposed to say everything looks too good to eat but, c'mon.
It's all thanks to Tal Spiegel, a Paris-based pastry chef, dessert enthusiast, and fearless footwear fan. Spiegel's Desserted in Paris (get it?) Instagram feed captures every perfect pastry you've ever dreamed of — and some you haven't. Each one is snapped lovingly perched atop his outstretched hand. There are apples carved like roses, decadent chocolate eclairs, and tarts in slick Pantone shades.
It's a study in dessert appreciation, but let's not forget the shoes. Each photo also features some incredible kicks accompanying those sugary masterpieces. Truly a winning combination.
We've included some of our favorites, below. We know we're supposed to say everything looks too good to eat but, c'mon.
Advertisement
Advertisement