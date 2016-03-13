Think twice before laying down your sexist philosophy to Sophia Bush (or anyone, really).
The Chicago P.D. star took to Twitter to rant about a charming character she encountered while out in a bar. Warning: Mansplaining ahead.
Take it away, Sophia.
When a man in a bar has the nerve to say "You ARE a piece of meat. That's what you get paid for." #WhyINeedFeminism #Douchebag— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 12, 2016
And then has the nerve to tell me he can say anything he likes to a woman because he's "a lawyer." 💀— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 12, 2016
In other words, he's not only a sexist — he's an elitist, too. We should at least be grateful he's not running for president, right?
Bush's fans were quick to offer support and offered suggestions about giving Meathead, Esquire, a Detective Lindsay-style kick to the groin.
"A man with too much money, an ego bigger than his head, but so insecure over the power women are gaining in this world," one follower responded.
"Please tell me you told him you play a badass cop on TV that shows the guys how to do it, right?" added another fan.
Sounds like the Twittersphere has her back. Beware, douchebags.
