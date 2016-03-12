Heaven received another angel today. Many years ago this man purchased a little place on a lake that has now become one of the most special places for my family. The memories created there and that will continue to be created all started from this beautiful man taking a leap of faith. It brought our families together, and reminds us what is truly important. Family. His beliefs and constant faith was inspiring. I'll never forget playing basketball with him, teaching me the hook shot. Or finding my baseball in the rain gutter 10 years after I lost it. Taught me how to play ping pong and only a couple of months ago still could beat me. Introducing me to the Everly Brothers. Every one new "Bubble head Bob" in town. He was greatly admired and respected. Not just for what he did for the community but for the person he was. He has built a beautiful legacy that will live on forever and I am beyond grateful and proud to be his grandson. #family #granpahough #legacy

