Heaven received another angel today. Many years ago this man purchased a little place on a lake that has now become one of the most special places for my family. The memories created there and that will continue to be created all started from this beautiful man taking a leap of faith. It brought our families together, and reminds us what is truly important. Family. His beliefs and constant faith was inspiring. I'll never forget playing basketball with him, teaching me the hook shot. Or finding my baseball in the rain gutter 10 years after I lost it. Taught me how to play ping pong and only a couple of months ago still could beat me. Introducing me to the Everly Brothers. Every one new "Bubble head Bob" in town. He was greatly admired and respected. Not just for what he did for the community but for the person he was. He has built a beautiful legacy that will live on forever and I am beyond grateful and proud to be his grandson. #family #granpahough #legacy
Famous siblings Derek and Julianne Hough are in mourning after the death of their beloved grandfather, Bobby Hough, affectionately referred to as Grandpa Hough. Both brother and sister posted moving tributes to the 89-year-old on Instagram.
Julianne Hough's beautiful photo shows she and her grandfather grinning at each other while holding hands in an apparently empty Dodger Stadium.
"You exuded love and light!!" the actress wrote, which is evident in the glorious smile plastered on the older gentleman's face. "Your soft wrinkled skin when you kissed and hugged me is the warmest and safest place I know."
Derek Hough, who's also an actor, shared similar sentiments about his grandfather with his 1.6 million Instagram followers.
"He was greatly admired and respected. Not just for what he did for the community, but for the person he was," Hough wrote. "He has built a beautiful legacy that will live on forever and I am beyond grateful and proud to be his grandson."
There was never any doubt how much you loved your family grandpa! You exuded love and light!! You taught me how to fish off the dock, you flipped me over your knees, you were there driving the boat when I learned how to ski, you let me beat you-sometimes- at ping pong, but my favorite was when we danced! Your soft wrinkled skin when you kissed and hugged me is the warmest and safest place I know. I know grandma nearly killed you when you took a leap of faith and bought the lake place back in the day even when you probably couldn't afford it, but you created a legacy for generations of your family and forever changed all of our lives! The foundation of our family is you. Your spirit, your love, your compassion, your talent, your kindness, your dance moves, your charm, your stubbornness, and again your love is all so undeniable! I miss you already, but the memories are beyond anything I could've dreamed to have! You are a wonderful man grandpa and I love you to the moon and back! I'll see you again papa! #familiesareforever
The close-knit duo both reminisced on all of the neat things the "foundation of their family" taught them to do, like fish off the dock, shoot hook shots in games of basketball, and even play ping-pong — though he always beat them in that game.
They also spoke fondly of a lake house that he took a "leap of faith" in purchasing. It became a safe haven for the family to build memories together.
"It brought our families together, and reminds us what is truly important. Family," Derek wrote.