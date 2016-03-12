Selena Gomez is an actress, singer, and apparently, a rapper extraordinaire. After wowing us with an impromptu performance of A$AP Rocky's "Good For You" verse this past August, the 23-year-old pop star took on a new rap challenge. She shared a Snapchat of herself nailing Nicki Minaj's animated "Up All Night" verse.
Nicki Minaj is a difficult rapper to emulate. She switches her rap flow mid-verse and even screams when she's in Roman mode. Gomez was undeterred by the difficulty of the challenge, however, as her video proves.
"I look like yes while you look like no," Gomez passionately rapped. She even mimicked some of the female rapper's mannerisms, including pointing at the camera and letting that Minaj-esque bravado show through in her facial expressions. She also had zero reservations about spitting the curse words in the verse, telling other women that she has the "the type of money that makes broke bitches bitter."
Minaj hasn't responded to the flawless rendition of her verse yet. If her response to Adele's carpool karaoke take is any indication, she's probably going to love it.
Advertisement