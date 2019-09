Making a Murderer has been much binge-watched since its premiere on Netflix in December of last year. The lawyers are writing books . Steven Avery has new legal representation . Various previously unpursued leads have been hinted at . Many fans have settled for watching the series and reading the occasional updated article.Well, that just isn't enough for Aaron Paul's wife, Lauren Parsekian. "Lauren has already watched it twice and is emailing Steven Avery‘s lawyers with her theories ,” Paul recently told People . “She’s watched and re-watched clips and has some interesting ideas of what happened.”Now that's some dedication! We also found a bit of photographic proof (see — we can do it, too!) confirming Paul's claim that his wife has been following the case for a while now."No spoilers. Just watch this right now. It's so important. #stevenavery #brendandassey #makingamurderer," she captioned a post back in January.