See Inside Alicia Keys' Stunning $3.8 Million Desert Home

When you think of celebrity vacation locales, Phoenix, AZ, doesn’t typically come to mind. But for Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz, the Southwest is where they chose to hang their hats in their free time — until now. The two musicians are selling their $3.8 million desert home (for a little less than they actually paid), nestled in the Phoenix foothills.
The 7,881-square-foot mansion has incredible views of the desert horizon, boasts four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a pool (a must for Phoenix), and a sauna. It's pretty impressive. We love the floor-to-ceiling windows and Spanish-style interior features. Check it out for yourself — and hey, if you have a few million lying around, it’s all yours.
