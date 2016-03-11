"Itchy." "Painful."
Those probably aren't the first words that come to mind when you think of meditation. But for Sara Mapelli, dancing with bees is a form of healing.
Mapelli is an energy therapist and artist in Oregon who covers herself with more than 10,000 honeybees — while topless — to inspire other people who are afraid of the creatures.
Mapelli's signature "bee dance" was captured in a story and video posted by National Geographic earlier this year. Mapelli, known as the "Bee Queen," believes that people who see her in action leave "less afraid and spiritually reinvigorated," National Geographic notes. To get the insects to land on her, Mapelli uses a bee pheromone that mimics those exuded by the queen bee, she explained to the magazine.
"I feel I could take off any time with these wings, but also I'm rooted by the weight and vibration of them," Mapelli said to National Geographic. "The discomfort is important to me because it is a reminder to be in the present moment, to stay focused and listen to the bees."
As for the discomfort, Mapelli admitted to the magazine that she's been stung "many times" by the bees. But she actually sees that as a good thing.
"I don’t mind, I consider it medicinal," she said.
Mapelli hopes to take the show on the road. She told National Geographic that she's planning to go on a "bee-dance tour" in Europe. Check out the magazine's video of Mapelli's bee-covered performance below.
This Woman Dances With 12,000 Bees
To connect with nature, Sara Mapelli—the "Bee Queen"—dances with thousands of insects on her body. Could you do it? http://on.natgeo.com/1p9ccioPosted by National Geographic on Wednesday, March 9, 2016
