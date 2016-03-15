A Tragic Cautionary Tale For Dog Owners Everywhere

“Most of the time, the property in question must be livestock or poultry, but other states seem to give ‘property’ a broad scope,” Wisch told Refinery29 in an email.



Not only is a person not criminally liable for killing an animal that they perceived as a threat to their property, but there’s little recourse for pet owners when it comes to taking private legal action against them. After speaking to an attorney who told me I wouldn't have much of a case, I decided not to press charges.



That's because in the eyes of the court, Ruby, a rescue dog, would likely only be worth what I paid for her. All of the happiness Ruby brought me through her playful personality and adeptness for cuddling wouldn’t mean anything, nor would the emotional distress I experienced from losing her. Pets may be property in the eyes of the law, but my dog was worth so much more.



Balkin, the attorney with ALDF, hopes that Hayek's high-profile experience with this tragic issue will raise awareness about the way animals are treated by the legal system every day.



“Hopefully, at a minimum, this will get the attention of various law enforcement agencies to treat these cases seriously and provide a thorough investigation,” she said.