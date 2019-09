A Tragic Cautionary Tale For Dog Owners Everywhere

But I was even more shocked to discover that it was totally legal to kill Ruby simply for chasing a chicken. In Texas, a person can shoot an animal if it’s causing damage to or threatening their property. The protections aren't unique to the Lone Star State: similar laws are on the books across the country, including Washington state, where Salma Hayek's pup, Mozart, was recently killed by a neighbor's pellet gun. The killing of Hayek’s dog was legally justified according to police , as was the killing of my dog, Ruby.Alan Schwettmann, an animal cruelty specialist with the Austin Police Department, said he's encountered "very few" cases where a homeowner shot a dog or cat on their land in his 10 years with the department. Under the law, he said, there's "a thin line of when you can kill an animal on your own property."

"We take into account a lot of different factors that would differentiate between malice and self-defense," he wrote in an email.But Diane Balkin, a Denver-based attorney with the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF), a nonprofit that provides free support to prosecutors handling animal cruelty cases and seeks to advance the interests of animals through the legal system, says that cases of neighbors killing trespassing pets on their property are more common than many people realize. A lack of recordkeeping makes it difficult to measure the scope of the issue, she said.“We do not have a snapshot of it and we have not collected statistics,” Balkin said. “They are just now collecting statistics on police who shoot dogs.”While we may not have a clear understanding of the number of dogs that are killed by neighbors each year, laws across the country paint a pretty grim picture when it comes to the rights of pet owners pursuing legal action against a shooter.Rebecca Wisch, an associate editor at the Animal Legal & Historical Center at Michigan State University, found that 45 states allow the killing of dogs that damage property.