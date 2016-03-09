Selling a record number of Girl Scout cookies can be a challenging task, despite the fact that America cannot get enough of the treats. But not all Girl Scouts have the Oscars as a platform for selling to the rich and famous. However, a troop from Suffolk County, NY brilliantly made the Oscars cookie sale work for them, too.
The girls created a clever sign with a photo of the recent Oscar winner, which was later shared on the official Girl Scout Cookies Facebook page. It read, "This is Leo. Leo wants an Oscar. Leo buys Girl Scout Cookies at the Awards. Leo wins an Oscar. Leo is smart. Be like Leo. Buy Girl Scout cookies."
Be like Leo. Help girls change the world: bit.ly/1OmL0TpPosted by Girl Scout Cookies on Monday, March 7, 2016
Plus, it looks like their creativity proved successful. The troop told ABC News, "It made people stop at the table to read the sign, and then we were able to ask them to buy cookies. It's hard to say no to a Girl Scout.” Sounds like a solid business plan to us!
