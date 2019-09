Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling go way back — to the beginning of the Harry Potter movie days. But it seems like they're still pretty tight, given the sweet exchange between the author and the actress this International Women's Day.Watson, who heads up the gender equality platform HeForShe, excitedly shared on Twitter Tuesday that an emoji for her organization has been officially created. J.K. Rowling noticed Watson's tweet and took the opportunity to lavish praise on the 25-year-old feminist icon.