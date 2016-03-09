Here’s How The Royal Family Is Always On Vacation

You might wonder how exactly William and Kate always look so spectacular, or what it costs to constantly fly around the world on a personal appearance tour, or how, exactly, they manage to vacation in the French Alps.
The House of Windsor is on another planet from most people, wealth-wise. Like Lorde said, "that kind of luxe just ain't for us." After all, being a shadow member of Cara Delevingne’s squad doesn’t come cheap.
The answer to how is that their dad (that's Prince Charles) pays for almost all of the junior royals' expenses out of his own considerable pockets. The cost of staff, travel, and official wardrobes for William, Kate, and Harry came out to $4.6 million in the past year, according to an official report from Clarence House, which holds his offices.
That’s a small percentage of Charles’ income from the Duchy of Cornwall. The Duchy, an estate gifted to the heir to the throne for the express purpose of providing an income, produced $31.1 million the past fiscal year, 1.7% more than last year, per the annual report.
The fund doesn’t cover things like upkeep or renovations to Will and Kate’s Anmer Hall country home, a gift from the queen herself. Those fees, along with private household staff, are paid for the royal family privately. A major hardship, to be sure.
Royal family members also draw a (relatively) small salary from the crown itself. Listed here, the salaries are a pittance at $250,000 to $350,000 per year.
The House of Windsor is on another planet from most people, wealth-wise. Like Lorde said, "that kind of luxe just ain't for us." After all, being a shadow member of Cara Delevingne’s squad doesn’t come cheap.
The answer to how is that their dad (that's Prince Charles) pays for almost all of the junior royals' expenses out of his own considerable pockets. The cost of staff, travel, and official wardrobes for William, Kate, and Harry came out to $4.6 million in the past year, according to an official report from Clarence House, which holds his offices.
That’s a small percentage of Charles’ income from the Duchy of Cornwall. The Duchy, an estate gifted to the heir to the throne for the express purpose of providing an income, produced $31.1 million the past fiscal year, 1.7% more than last year, per the annual report.
The fund doesn’t cover things like upkeep or renovations to Will and Kate’s Anmer Hall country home, a gift from the queen herself. Those fees, along with private household staff, are paid for the royal family privately. A major hardship, to be sure.
Royal family members also draw a (relatively) small salary from the crown itself. Listed here, the salaries are a pittance at $250,000 to $350,000 per year.
Advertisement