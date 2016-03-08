Here's New Girl’s Schmidt Doing An Impression Of John Travolta

Max Greenfield’s Schmidt on New Girl is one of those characters who, if you watch too much of the show in a row, you start talking like him. His mannerisms and inflections are so specific that they basically beg to be copied.
The same could be said of another current TV performance. And that's John Travolta’s eyebrow-heavy turn as lead defense attorney Robert Shapiro on The People v. O.J. Simpson. Travolta makes what we’re going to call a lot of daring choices in his portrayal.
Greenfield, appearing on Monday’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, does an impression of Schmidt doing an impression of Travolta’s portrayal of Shapiro. Do you have all that? We’re not sure we do, but apparently it’s been going on enough that a New Girl director had to remind Greenfield to do takes as Schmidt, not Travolta.
Check out his impression below. It’s insane.
