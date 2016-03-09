Robert Pattinson Is Working On His Own Clothing Line

Ah, another celebrity who wants to have a deeper level of sartorial involvement than just lending his handsome face some ads: Robert Pattinson has apparently been working on his own clothing line for the past two years. The actor revealed his design aspirations in an interview with Numero magazine.
"I’ve started making clothes. For the last two years, I’ve been visiting producers and craftsmen," Pattinson told the magazine. "There’s already quite a few pieces. I love doing it. My style is influenced by the cities I go to, sourcing fabrics and local skills."
The Twilight actor has even done some transatlantic scouting for his burgeoning fashion endeavors: "In Los Angeles it’s really easy to work with denim and do workwear-inspired clothes," Pattinson told Numero. "In England I look more towards wool and knitwear."
It sounds like Pattison's yet-unnamed fashion project won't be limited to one gender (though it's unclear if that means there will be genderless styles, or separate offerings for both men and women). "What I do is pretty multifaceted, clothes for men and for women, things that I make with friends," he said.
The best part? Pattinson wasn't even being grilled about his fashion aspirations when he shared the above tidbits about moonlighting as a designer; the interview had actually asked if the actor had considered directing or writing down the line.
"But I’m not going into too much detail, I don’t want to jinx anything," Pattinson demurred when he was done hinting at his side project. Guess he was just too excited about joining the (less and less) rarified ranks of celebrity designers to keep it under wraps any longer.
