Baddie Winkle Confessed Her Celebrity Crush To Khloé Kardardian

Khloé Kardashian gets to hang out with a lot of interesting people on her new show Kocktails With Khloé. But the reality star's app features a sit-down with the coolest celeb she's hung out with so far — Instagram's favorite grandma Baddie Winkle. During their chat, Winkle revealed her celebrity crush to Kardashian — Drake. Now we know the next celeb meet-up on Winkle's list.
Helen Van Winkle is known for her unique style, and her fashionable gift for Kardashian didn't disappoint. The pair showed off their new matching bomber jackets that read, "Pussy too bomb." Kardashian seemed excited, if a little bit scandalized, by the present.
Winkle also shared her key to success with Kardashian, explaining, "Work hard. I mean I've worked hard all my life and it does not hurt you, it keeps you young."
