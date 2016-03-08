Story from Pop Culture

Baddie Winkle Confessed Her Celebrity Crush To Khloé Kardardian

Molly Horan
Khloé Kardashian gets to hang out with a lot of interesting people on her new show Kocktails With Khloé. But the reality star's app features a sit-down with the coolest celeb she's hung out with so far — Instagram's favorite grandma Baddie Winkle. During their chat, Winkle revealed her celebrity crush to Kardashian — Drake. Now we know the next celeb meet-up on Winkle's list.

Watch the FABULOUS @baddiewinkle and I have some real talk on my app!!! Link in bio she's my new obsession

A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on


Helen Van Winkle is known for her unique style, and her fashionable gift for Kardashian didn't disappoint. The pair showed off their new matching bomber jackets that read, "Pussy too bomb." Kardashian seemed excited, if a little bit scandalized, by the present.

PTB bomber from @baddiewinkle! Part 2 on my app. Link in bio I love you Baddie

A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on


Winkle also shared her key to success with Kardashian, explaining, "Work hard. I mean I've worked hard all my life and it does not hurt you, it keeps you young."
