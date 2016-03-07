Is Blake Lively Becoming A Pop Star?



Though Lively joked that she could have a future in music, "Next stop, find some backup dancers QUICK," the chances of her returning to the studio seem pretty slim. She ends the caption by admitting, "(Don't worry. I still can't sing.)"



With a little movie magic, it seems we'll hear her do just that when All I See Is You is released later this year.



We can't help but feel like Lively is being a little hard on herself, though, since she did show she could carry a pretty decent tune when she appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2009. Maybe she just needs the Muppets to build her confidence.



