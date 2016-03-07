Is Blake Lively Becoming A Pop Star?

Blake Lively spent her Sunday in the recording studio, but that doesn't mean she's saying goodbye to movies to pursue pop stardom any time soon.
As Lively explained on Instagram, the reason she was laying down tracks with legendary producer Babyface was actually for her upcoming film All I See Is You. As People reports, the movie stars Lively as a woman who regains her sight only to see the secrets she and her husband have been keeping from one another.
It's not yet clear what role Lively's singing will play in the film, but it is very clear that she had fun doing it.
"I knew show choir would pay off," Lively wrote alongside a picture of her behind the mic. "Man, did I have fun in the recording studio with @BABYFACE."
Though Lively joked that she could have a future in music, "Next stop, find some backup dancers QUICK," the chances of her returning to the studio seem pretty slim. She ends the caption by admitting, "(Don't worry. I still can't sing.)"
With a little movie magic, it seems we'll hear her do just that when All I See Is You is released later this year.
We can't help but feel like Lively is being a little hard on herself, though, since she did show she could carry a pretty decent tune when she appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2009. Maybe she just needs the Muppets to build her confidence.
