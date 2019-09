Is Blake Lively Becoming A Pop Star?

Blake Lively spent her Sunday in the recording studio, but that doesn't mean she's saying goodbye to movies to pursue pop stardom any time soon.As Lively explained on Instagram, the reason she was laying down tracks with legendary producer Babyface was actually for her upcoming film All I See Is You. As People reports, the movie stars Lively as a woman who regains her sight only to see the secrets she and her husband have been keeping from one another.It's not yet clear what role Lively's singing will play in the film, but it is very clear that she had fun doing it."I knew show choir would pay off," Lively wrote alongside a picture of her behind the mic. "Man, did I have fun in the recording studio with @BABYFACE."