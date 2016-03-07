It's almost Game of Thrones season. With less than two months before season 6's April 24 premiere, GoT fans don't need an extra reason to get excited. But Sky Atlantic, the station that helps U.K. fans get their Westeros fix, is stoking viewer anticipation nonetheless.
The station hired Simon Beck, known for his way with snow, to create a giant dire wolf in some fresh powder. And the finished art is massively impressive. Beck explained he had to map out his wolf before creating the lines by walking through the snow. When he was done, the artist had worked for 13 hours, completing about 64,800 steps, according to Digital Spy.
Beck went on to explain that even he isn't quite sure what his creation will look like until he's able to survey it from a decent height. Luckily that view revealed a beautifully rendered and detailed drawing. Because, as we learned from Snow Day, snow art doesn't always impress.
Get a glimpse of his process, below.
