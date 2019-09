Get ready for some slow-motion beach running, friends! Outside, it may seem like winter is never-ending. But inside, things are heating up, Baywatch-style.Shooting for the upcoming Baywatch movie — starring Zac Efron , Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, model Kelly Rohrbach , and Quantico's Priyanka Chopra , among others — began just last week . And now, thanks to a little thing called Instagram, we have the first on-set photos from the film revival of the cult-classic '90s television show, including a peek of Johnson and Rohrbach in those iconic red swimsuits. The pair will reprise the roles of Mitch Buchannon and C. J. Parker, arguably the show's most famous characters, originally played by none other than David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.Johnson and Rohrbach strike a pose between two lifeguard vehicles, good-naturedly puckering their lips and flexing their muscles to portray what The Rock captioned the "two most iconic #BAYWATCH characters of all time."