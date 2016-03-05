Get ready for some slow-motion beach running, friends! Outside, it may seem like winter is never-ending. But inside, things are heating up, Baywatch-style.
Shooting for the upcoming Baywatch movie — starring Zac Efron, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, model Kelly Rohrbach, and Quantico's Priyanka Chopra, among others — began just last week. And now, thanks to a little thing called Instagram, we have the first on-set photos from the film revival of the cult-classic '90s television show, including a peek of Johnson and Rohrbach in those iconic red swimsuits. The pair will reprise the roles of Mitch Buchannon and C. J. Parker, arguably the show's most famous characters, originally played by none other than David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.
Johnson and Rohrbach strike a pose between two lifeguard vehicles, good-naturedly puckering their lips and flexing their muscles to portray what The Rock captioned the "two most iconic #BAYWATCH characters of all time."
The two most iconic #BAYWATCH characters of all time. "Mitch Buchannon" and "CJ Parker". Embodied by the dope and talented @kellyrohrbach and some big, brown inked up bald dude who keeps showing up in these epic shots. #OnSet # #MitchAndCJ #EverythingSheDoesIsAlwaysInSloMo #WatchYourEyesBoys #BAYWATCH SUMMER 2017 🔥
Chopra, who will play the film's official villain, oil tycoon Victoria Leeds, has already come and gone from the Baywatch set. The actress posted this covetable bucket of beach swag upon her arrival earlier this week, captioning the image with praise for her fellow cast and crew. Also: We'll take a pair of those flip flops, thank-you.
She then bid adieu to the Baywatch crew with a first look at herself in character.
But we have saved the best for last: Your first look at Zac Efron's Brody, "cruising into The Bay with nothing to his name but a duffle bag and a bike."
You have our attention, Zac. In the now immortal words of the Baywatch theme song, "Don't you worry / It's gonna be alright / 'Cause I'm always ready / I won't let you outta my sight."
(Seriously: We won't let you out of our sight. Forever and always, we're always here.)
