Prepare for a influx of Baywatch-inspired slow-mo videos in the near future. The iconic television series is returning as a feature-length film, Baywatch, to be released in 2017.
The cast is rounding out with the latest announcement — model Kelly Rohrbach will be playing CJ Parker. Yes, the role made famous by Pamela Anderson herself. Rohrbach shared the news via Instagram in a series of videos with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is also confirmed to star in the film, along with Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario. Daddario tweeted her support of the new addition.
Oooh la la “@JustJared: Kelly Rohrbach just landed a big role in the 'Baywatch' movie! https://t.co/1iS0ojMcjV pic.twitter.com/YMlO7Yl62q”— Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) January 4, 2016
As Sports Illustrated's Rookie of the Year in 2015, Rohrbach is used to spending hours in a bathing suit, one-piece or otherwise. She has also previously been in the spotlight due to her relationship with bachelor extraordinaire, Leonardo DiCaprio. The reboot, slated to be more of comedy than a serious drama, already has its stars getting into character together. Cue the Baywatch opening scene.
