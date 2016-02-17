The rumors have been circulating for quite some time now, but now it’s official: Priyanka Chopra of Quantico fame is the newest addition to the Baywatch movie cast.
According to Entertainment Weekly, 33-year-old Chopra will be play the role of oil tycoon Victoria Leeds, the film's official villain. She’ll be star alongside Dwayne Johnson a.k.a. The Rock and Zac Efron.
Johnson made the official announcement by posting an Instagram video with Chopra. According the post, the film — which is based on the hit '90s television show — will begin shooting next week. Baywatch is slated for a May 2017 release and will be directed by Horrible Bosses helmer Seth Gordon.
She's one of the biggest stars in the world. Insanely talented, relentlessly smokin' and extremely dangerous - perfect for #BAYWATCH. Welcome @PriyankaChopra to our bad ass and incredibly dysfunctional family. Cue RATED R slo-mo running on the beach. We start shooting next week. World.. #WelcomeToBaywatch 🇺🇸🌊🇮🇳👊🏾
Baywatch is first Hollywood movie. The multi-talented international celebrity won the 2000 Miss World title and went on to develop a flourishing career in Bollywood, starring in some of the most iconic Indian films of the last decade. In 2012, she debuted her international singing career and her hit single "In My City" was featured during NFL’s Thursday Night Football.
But it wasn't until she scored the lead role as FBI agent Alex Parrish in ABC’s hit series Quantico that Chopra firmly established a global presence.
Chopra isn’t the first Bollywood actress to cross over into Hollywood. Aishwarya Rai starred in The Pink Panther in 2009 and Deepika Padukone, another popular contemporary Bollywood star, is currently shooting XXX: The Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel.
And it's time to tell u all officially!! #Baywatch it is @therock ! Being Bad is what I do… https://t.co/v8u0TtXUNK— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 16, 2016
