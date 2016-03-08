The 6 Signs That You're Compatible With An Online Match

Between creepy messages, cliché profiles, and spelling and grammar mistakes that would make your first-grade teacher shudder, online dating can be draining well before you've even scheduled a date. So, what factors lead someone to want to take the plunge and meet a match IRL?
To answer that question, the data team at online dating site Hinge partnered with researchers from MIT, NYU, and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management to analyze Hinge stats and find out what leads people to take their online connections into the meet space.
"Hinge aims to bring people together in the real world and create lasting relationships," Hinge's marketing director Karen Fein tells us. "An 'effective match' is one where users move from interacting online to interacting in person. This is most clearly demonstrated by users exchanging phone numbers so they can coordinate a date."
Led by Jon Levy, a research associate at Kellogg, the team anonymized over a billion data points related to Hinge users' characteristics and interactions, then identified six factors that raise the likelihood that users will swap digits.
Click through to discover some of the biggest — and most surprising — drivers of compatibility.
