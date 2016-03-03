Fans fell hard for Kate McKinnon over her surprisingly sensual Justin Bieber impression, among many other memorable performances. But from the looks of the internet today, Ghostbusters is going to catapult her into full-on cult status.
The SNL alum plays a nuclear engineer named Jillian Holtzmann, who joins up with the ghost-busting squad in the upcoming film, set to be released in theaters this July. The new trailer was revealed today, and her character is definitely causing a stir. Not just because she's a super-brainy lady helping to rid the city of nefarious specters, either.
Somewhere in the midst of delivering a saucy wink and licking her proton pack, things got a little sexy. That fact did not go unnoticed.
The SNL alum plays a nuclear engineer named Jillian Holtzmann, who joins up with the ghost-busting squad in the upcoming film, set to be released in theaters this July. The new trailer was revealed today, and her character is definitely causing a stir. Not just because she's a super-brainy lady helping to rid the city of nefarious specters, either.
Somewhere in the midst of delivering a saucy wink and licking her proton pack, things got a little sexy. That fact did not go unnoticed.
Advertisement
I SHIP ME AND KATE MCKINNON AND IF YOU DON’T THEN YOU’RE A FOOL WHO DOESN’T BELIEVE IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/QEKDRrkMAI— pilota (@pilotbacon) March 3, 2016
My sexuality = Kate McKinnon winking pic.twitter.com/EvMGJ42JsX— Connie (@ConniieSerrano) March 3, 2016
anyway lighting candles on my shrine of 'please be canonically queer' characters for Kate McKinnon's Holtzmann & @CharlesSoule's Poe Dameron— dogunderwater (@dogunderwater) March 3, 2016
Not only do the tweets and posts keep pouring in, the fan art has already begun. The general consensus seems to amount to: dammmnnnnnn girl. We didn't need another reason to get psyched up about this remake, but we've certainly found one in these highly enticing McKinnon moments.
Advertisement