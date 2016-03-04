River Island Expands Sizing With Inclusive Range

Fashion Month may still be in full swing, but we know we’ve already spotted the trend of the year: inclusivity. In the past few weeks alone, designer Rachel Roy expanded her size range to include a “Curvy” line; model Ashley Graham broke boundaries by landing the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue; Chromat, H&M, and Sophie Theallet all featured models of all sizes in their runway shows; and now U.K. high street favorite River Island is launching its own size-inclusive range, starting March 9.
Perhaps taking a page out of Roy’s book, River Island has tapped model Candice Huffine to be the face of the new line, who fan-girled over the size expansion: “I’m a massive River Island fan,” she told Refinery29. “I always race to the store when I get to the U.K. The fact that [River Island is] extending its size range and staying true to what we know and love the brand for is perfection. It’s clear from the designs that they have been made to suit a curvy woman’s body.”
The 75-piece collection is filled with pieces that reflect River Island’s main line styles, like its cult-classic black leather jacket and signature Molly skinny jeans, as well as timeless office options and party dresses. “We’re excited about giving great fashion to more women; we feel this is the right time for the brand to expand our size range offering,” Josie Roscop, the company’s marketing director, explained. “Ultimately, it’s about fashion and about being inclusive.”
Regardless of if you’re totally into the latest trends (like lace-up bodysuits and '70s-style prints) or you’re more about classic cuts, this assortment actually has something for everyone. And with all options in the U.S.-size-14-to-20 collection ringing in at less than $120, chances are spring is looking a whole lot more stylish.