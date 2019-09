River Island Expands Sizing With Inclusive Range

Fashion Month may still be in full swing, but we know we’ve already spotted the trend of the year: inclusivity. In the past few weeks alone, designer Rachel Roy expanded her size range to include a “Curvy” line ; model Ashley Graham broke boundaries by landing the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue; Chromat H&M , and Sophie Theallet all featured models of all sizes in their runway shows; and now U.K. high street favorite River Island is launching its own size-inclusive range , starting March 9.Perhaps taking a page out of Roy’s book, River Island has tapped model Candice Huffine to be the face of the new line, who fan-girled over the size expansion: “I’m a massive River Island fan,” she told Refinery29. “I always race to the store when I get to the U.K. The fact that [River Island is] extending its size range and staying true to what we know and love the brand for is perfection. It’s clear from the designs that they have been made to suit a curvy woman’s body.”