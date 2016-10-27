Skip navigation!
River Island
Fashion
A First Look At Ashish x River Island
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Shopping
Shoppers Are Noticing Something Weird About These Mannequins
Kathryn Lindsay
Oct 27, 2016
Stores
River Island Expands Sizing With Inclusive Range
Liz Black
Mar 4, 2016
Designers
Katie Eary's Debut River Island Collection Has Us Dreaming Of Summer
Emily London
Feb 6, 2014
Fashion
See The First Sketch From River Island's Latest Collab
What High Street brand do we always turn to for sell-out collaborations with the hottest names in fashion — and music? Why, River Island, of course.
by
Farhana Nazir
Designers
All The Pics From Rihanna's River Island Holiday Collaboration
We haven't exactly received an itinerary for RiRi's holiday plans, but we have a feeling we know what she'll be wearing. Or, at the very least, what
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Beauty
Move Over RiRi Woo, Here Comes RiRi BLUE
Sometimes, we wish it were our jobs to be flies on the wall of wherever Rihanna makes her makeup decisions. Case in point: The fabulous blue lipstick
by
Gabrielle Korn
Fashion
Want To Party With Rihanna In London?
A party with Rihanna? Don’t mind if we do. Well actually, we won’t be the ones rubbing shoulders with the pop legend; it could be you. River Island is
by
Emily London
Celebrity Style
Rihanna's New River Island Line Is Here
Consider your fall wardrobe found. The images of Rihanna's next River Island collection are here, and the pop-star-cum-designer has outdone herself...
by
Hayden Manders
Celebrity Style
Rihanna Wants Every Piece In Her River Island Collection—& So Do We
Rihanna’s first collection for River Island was buzzy enough, what with the giant LFW party and celebrity-filled showcase. And then, she went unveiled a
by
Alice Tate
Designers
And River Island's Next Design Collaborator Is...
Eudon Choi, rising star of LFW, has just announced its partnership with high-street giant River Island. The cutting-edge label is the second
by
Emily London
Designers
Rihanna's 2nd River Island Collection Has Looks For Everyone — In...
Fancy a little RiRi in your summer wardrobe? Well, you can have a piece of the star, courtesy of her second fashion collection for River Island. While her
by
Emily London
Entertainment News
Watch: Rihanna Works The Changing Room, Makes This Fan’s Day
We have a love-hate relationship with changing rooms. The overhead lighting, unlockable doors and cramped conditions can make for a rather sobering
by
Emily London
Entertainment News
Rihanna's Getting Her Own Retrospective At OC & We're
RIH-ly<...
If you thought the past two months were all about Beyoncé, think again. Baddie Bey may have dominated the media and sold out an international tour in
by
Hayden Manders
Events
Thigh-High Slits & Short Shorts Take The Stage At Rihanna For Riv...
Trust Rihanna to throw a runway show like no other. With queues snaking around the block to get in and Kanye West’s "Clique" blaring out of the
by
Emily London
Events
Everything You Wanted To Know About The Woman Behind River Island...
Last night, some of the city's most stylish men and women came together in the Portico rooms at Somerset House to celebrate Fash/On Film. Nope, that’s
by
Emily London
Stores
Just In! River Island Has Announced Another Collab For LFW
It looks like February's going to bring a big ol' London Fashion Week for River Island. Fresh from the announcement that they'll be staging a catwalk
by
Libby Banks
Designers
Look Alive, People! Rihanna Is Coming To London Fashion Week
We were already pretty chuffed at the addition of Tom Ford and L'Wren Scott to the official London Fashion Week schedule, but now we're just being
by
Erin Donnelly
Fashion
RiRi For River Island Makes Perfect (Phonetic) Sense
RiRi + RI doesn't just please our love of good acronyms, but the announcement that the megastar is teaming up with U.K. High Street brand River Island has
by
Leila Brillson
Fashion
Glamorous Giveaway: Win One Of These Old Hollywood-Style Swimsuits
Swimsuit season is nigh, and it's time to get that beach wardrobe in check. We're going all kinds of crazy for Beth Richards, a brand new, totally classic
by
Seija Rankin
