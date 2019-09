The Rock & Under Armour Would Like To Remind Us That We're All Works In Progress

Good morning! Do you feel like chasing greatness today? Well, too bad. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson doesn't really care about your answer because he's here to inspire you to do so no matter what you say. For a new collaboration with Under Armour, he's dragging you out of bed and along with him.This is all part of Project Rock (or #ProjectRock), in which The Rock and Under Armour remind us that we're all on our journeys of self-improvement. You know, just like The Rock.It's kicking off today with the release of two new gym bags (available here and here ) that are meant to withstand every type of punishment you can throw at them — they're water-resistant, abrasion-resistant, and have more pockets than you have stuff to put in them. Also, there are more items coming to the collection soon, including clothing, technology, and accessories.But this isn't just about stuff (although, okay, it is), it's about being more like The Rock, a handsome, hard-working, kind, and forgiving human, who only has your best interests (and your mental health ) in mind. "Project Rock recognizes that we are all a work in progress, consistently trying to get better and working harder toward our goals," Johnson said in a press release. "Understanding the grit, grind, and sacrifice, I wanted to find a way where I can embark on a journey with others, to inspire them to constantly chase their greatness no matter the intensity.”Excuse us while we wipe our tears — and then get our butts to the gym