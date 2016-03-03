The Rock & Under Armour Would Like To Remind Us That We're All Works In Progress

This is all part of Project Rock (or #ProjectRock), in which The Rock and Under Armour remind us that we're all on our journeys of self-improvement. You know, just like The Rock.
It's kicking off today with the release of two new gym bags (available here and here) that are meant to withstand every type of punishment you can throw at them — they're water-resistant, abrasion-resistant, and have more pockets than you have stuff to put in them. Also, there are more items coming to the collection soon, including clothing, technology, and accessories.
But this isn't just about stuff (although, okay, it is), it's about being more like The Rock, a handsome, hard-working, kind, and forgiving human, who only has your best interests (and your mental health) in mind. "Project Rock recognizes that we are all a work in progress, consistently trying to get better and working harder toward our goals," Johnson said in a press release. "Understanding the grit, grind, and sacrifice, I wanted to find a way where I can embark on a journey with others, to inspire them to constantly chase their greatness no matter the intensity.”
Excuse us while we wipe our tears — and then get our butts to the gym.
Water and abrasion resistant and tough as hell (like myself;) Here we go world: #ProjectRock is officially launched... #ProjectRock is an ideal. A commitment. We're all a project, a work in progress and we all share one common goal: working hard to get better daily and chasing greatness. You all have the strength to chase your greatness and now I provide you with the tools. First up from #ProjectRock is THE bag. Not just any bag, but after 18 months of engineering and innovation with my @UnderArmour partners - and most importantly, me carrying and using this bag all over the world, I deliver to you the #GBOAT: The greatest bag of all time. I love it and so will you. It's a strict limited edition so once they're gone, they're gone. Enjoy, give me your feedback and keep chasin' your greatness. LINK IS IN MY BIO. #ProjectRock #GBOAT 💯