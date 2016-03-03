Amy Adams and Jennifer Lawrence were both paid less than their male co-stars for their work on American Hustle. Lawrence addressed the wage disparity in a powerful essay written for Lenny Letter. Adams, who many say was the real victim given her larger chunk of screen time in the film, has avoided speaking out. Her interview in the April issue of British GQ is changing that.
In the cover story, Adams addresses the pay gap, expressing a different take on the situation than her fellow female co-star. While Lawrence expressed anger at the issue, Adams' view is more "it is what it is."
"Yeah, I did," she told the magazine when asked if she knew she'd be earning less for her role. "I didn’t speak about it before and I’m probably not going to speak about it forever, because I disagreed with... not Jennifer per se, but people who had opinions on how women should go about negotiating.
"The truth is we hire people to negotiate on our behalf, men and women... I knew I was being paid less and I still agreed to do it because the option comes down to do it or don’t do it. So you just have to decide if it’s worth it for you. It doesn’t mean I liked it."
That's not to say she has any beef with Lawrence.
"I’m really proud of Jennifer," Adams clarified. "What I liked is that it was not necessarily about getting paid, or not getting paid… It’s like we [women] have been conditioned to not be controversial, to not cause problems. It’s about finding your voice."
In the cover story, Adams addresses the pay gap, expressing a different take on the situation than her fellow female co-star. While Lawrence expressed anger at the issue, Adams' view is more "it is what it is."
"Yeah, I did," she told the magazine when asked if she knew she'd be earning less for her role. "I didn’t speak about it before and I’m probably not going to speak about it forever, because I disagreed with... not Jennifer per se, but people who had opinions on how women should go about negotiating.
"The truth is we hire people to negotiate on our behalf, men and women... I knew I was being paid less and I still agreed to do it because the option comes down to do it or don’t do it. So you just have to decide if it’s worth it for you. It doesn’t mean I liked it."
That's not to say she has any beef with Lawrence.
"I’m really proud of Jennifer," Adams clarified. "What I liked is that it was not necessarily about getting paid, or not getting paid… It’s like we [women] have been conditioned to not be controversial, to not cause problems. It’s about finding your voice."
Advertisement