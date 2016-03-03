Swipe Right On The Tinder Founder's $1.79 Million Apartment

If you’ve ever wanted to buy the house that Tinder built, now’s your chance. In the spirit of accuracy, it’s an apartment, and Tinder probably only decorated and maybe did some light renovation. But Tinder co-founder and CEO Sean Rad is selling his Westwood property for a cool $1.79 million, Variety reports.
Rad probably hasn’t needed the property for a while, since he reportedly bought a penthouse three-quarters of a mile away for $7.5 million after his reinstatement as CEO last year.
#Tinder CEO, Sean Rad has put his $1.8m LA home up for sale. See it here: https://t.co/u5FeZOQ3lm— GlobalDatingInsights (@Global_Dating) March 2, 2016
But you might want it, so here are the gory details.
The condo, in the Mirabella, offers views from Bel Air to the Hollywood Hills. There are huge windows throughout the space, spacious living and dining, a custom entertainment center, and a chef’s kitchen. The master suite and kitchen both open onto terraces, with the master suite across the condo from the guest bedroom. There are, naturally, walk-in closets that can double as offices, and a marble bathtub. The building features a pool, a gym, and a bunch of residents that are probably thankful you aren’t throwing parties all the time.
We would totally swipe right on this apartment. Super like, even. Just kidding, super liking is for desperate creeps with totally unfuckable jobs.
