Tinder Users With These Jobs Get The Most Right Swipes

If you're not getting any matches on Tinder, you could blame it on your profile photo or your pickup lines. Better yet, just blame it on your job.
The dating app revealed that users with certain jobs draw more right swipes than others. Alas, your high school guidance counselor wasn't privy to these findings back in the day, so unless you're up for a huge career transition or totally okay with lying, there's not much you can do about it.
The top job for men, in terms of right swipe-ability, is pilot. It makes sense: pilots have access to cheap travel and the opportunity to join the mile-high club while their lady friends get to not have a dude around all the time. Company founders and entrepreneurs came in second, followed by firefighters, doctors, TV and radio personalities, and teachers.
Women who are good with their hands are also successful on Tinder. Physical therapist was the top job for women, with interior designer, founder or entrepreneur, PR or communications, and teacher rounding out the top five. Interestingly, speech language pathologists and pharmacists were more swipe-able than models and flight attendants.
If you didn't go to flight school and have no medical training, all is not lost. Just use your bio to alert your fellow singles that you've got lots of frequent-flyer miles and give a great shoulder massage.
The dating app revealed that users with certain jobs draw more right swipes than others. Alas, your high school guidance counselor wasn't privy to these findings back in the day, so unless you're up for a huge career transition or totally okay with lying, there's not much you can do about it.
The top job for men, in terms of right swipe-ability, is pilot. It makes sense: pilots have access to cheap travel and the opportunity to join the mile-high club while their lady friends get to not have a dude around all the time. Company founders and entrepreneurs came in second, followed by firefighters, doctors, TV and radio personalities, and teachers.
Women who are good with their hands are also successful on Tinder. Physical therapist was the top job for women, with interior designer, founder or entrepreneur, PR or communications, and teacher rounding out the top five. Interestingly, speech language pathologists and pharmacists were more swipe-able than models and flight attendants.
If you didn't go to flight school and have no medical training, all is not lost. Just use your bio to alert your fellow singles that you've got lots of frequent-flyer miles and give a great shoulder massage.
Advertisement