These Magical Herschel Bags Can Repair Themselves With Body Heat

This new range is distinctive not only in its fabrication, but also in its minimal branding. (You'll notice the signature white patch with Herschel's logo, seen on practically every other piece of its collection, is MIA.) The reasoning is two-fold: "From the beginning, we wanted a super clean and minimalist aesthetic, and we also didn't want to stitch a label onto such a technical fabric," Cormack sats.



Cormack isn't concerned about competitors developing similar materials. He believes that the more innovation that's brewing, the better. "We continually push ourselves to experiment with new fabrics and new ways to work with our manufacturing partners, and we hope that others would do the same," he says. As for Sealtech's potential impact on the fashion industry, Cormack thinks it speaks to a bigger trend toward technical capabilities. "People are looking for a functional, durable piece that looks great, and this demand is changing the way products are being designed," he says.