Are Sound-Wave Changing Prints The Future Of Fashion?

“We applied a special technique called “Visual Cryptography” in collaboration with Toru Urakawa, who acts as a computer programmer and an artist,” the brand's press release explained. “At first glance, the fabric pattern looks like a snow noise, but several informations are coded in the fabric, just like cryptography by a computer program. When seen through a transparent filter, these informations are 'decoded,' [and] new prints appear. Thanks to an advanced digital technology, you catch informations from the noise combining layers of fabrics. Now you will see binary patterns such as hound tooth check, checkerboard, and horizontal stripes."While that may sound like a page from Computer Coding 101, Morinaga's experimentation with technology in fashion is meant to be taken seriously — not as a gimmick . And though it's hard to imagine how these pieces would translate into everyday wear, it does have showgoers stopping to consider the current, saturated state of fashion, and the lengths a designer must go to create something that will truly lead people to think. Because it's what's not there (even though it appears to be) that leaves us wanting more.