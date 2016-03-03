Update: Robert L. Johnson, founder of BET and founder and chairman of RLJ Entertainment, which is distributing the Nina Simone biopic, has issued a statement in defense of Zoe Saldana.



“Zoe Saldana delivers an exceptional and mesmerizing tribute to Nina Simone," Johnson said in a statement sent to Refinery29. "She gave her heart and soul to the role and displayed her extraordinary talent. The most important thing is that creativity or quality of performance should never be judged on the basis of color, or ethnicity, or physical likeness. Quality entertainment should be measured by the sheer force of creativity and the commitment that an actor or actress brings to the performance. We are proud to distribute the film headlined by Zoe Saldana and David Oyelowo on April 22, 2016.”