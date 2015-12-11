Zoe Saldana Is Pretty Psyched To Fit Into Her Pre-Twins Costume

Holy S---! You guys, I had to share this, this is one of the old #guardiansofthegalaxy costumes that I wore back in 2013. After twins I can't believe I was able to slip into this. @marvel and @jamesgunn don't be mad, I'm not showing anything that hasn't been seen before... besides, aren't we designing new stuff?.... It pays off to work hard! I mean it mommies of the world, if I did it you can too.

A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Dec 10, 2015 at 4:20pm PST