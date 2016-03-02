Justin Bieber — the gift of spring that he is — celebrated his 22nd birthday on March 1. How did the newly-minted Grammy Award winner ring in the occasion? Well, not in the way that you'd necessarily expect.
It seems as though Biebs spent at least part of the big day lounging on a couch in front of a fire. The singer posted a pic of himself all lounged out, at least from the legs down. Watching the boob tube in what appear to be Playboy bunny sweatpants while balloons wave to-and-fro in the distance. That sort of sounds like a pretty great party to us.
And while we can't be absolutely certain that this photo was taken on the day of Bieber's actual birth, it does look like the guy is cultivating some mad chill skills these days. Look at that can of Coca-Cola in the foreground. IT'S NOT EVEN ON A COASTER.
It seems as though Biebs spent at least part of the big day lounging on a couch in front of a fire. The singer posted a pic of himself all lounged out, at least from the legs down. Watching the boob tube in what appear to be Playboy bunny sweatpants while balloons wave to-and-fro in the distance. That sort of sounds like a pretty great party to us.
And while we can't be absolutely certain that this photo was taken on the day of Bieber's actual birth, it does look like the guy is cultivating some mad chill skills these days. Look at that can of Coca-Cola in the foreground. IT'S NOT EVEN ON A COASTER.
Advertisement