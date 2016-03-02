Adele Visits Ailing 12-Year-Old Fan

Adele's latest move will leave you feeling like, well, you've just listened to an Adele ballad.
The singer found time to make a young fan's wishes come true. The mother of 12-year-old Rebecca Gibney, who has cerebal palsy and epilepsy, launched a social media campaign asking Adele to send a message to her bed-ridden daughter. Adele didn't send a message; she visited Rebecca in person.
The family live in Belfast, so the Brit was able to sneak in a visit to their home on Tuesday during her tour's stop in Northern Ireland.
"I am in shock," Tracy Gibney, Rebecca's mother, told Belfast Live. "I got my baby's dream to come true. She was so nice, she could not have been nicer.
"Adele was sat beside her and she was talking to me and my other kid, she was so nice for wee Rebecca. I cannot put it into words what it means."
Photos of Adele's visit were shared on social media. Maybe grab a tissue first.
I am so blessed and thankful that Adele came to my home today😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/BfY2SDDVwF— Tracy Gibney (@tracygibney) March 1, 2016
