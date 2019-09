First aid seems like a topic that couldn't possibly — and definitely shouldn't — be controversial. But thanks to this ad, it is.It's often said that sex sells, and that seems to be the premise behind a new public awareness campaign to promote lifesaving skills. But it's probably not the best idea to use sex appeal to "sell" lifesaving practices. Produced by Germany's Workers' Samaritan Federation (ASB), "First Aid Ladies Make First Aid Sexy" — yes, that's really the title — has already garnered more than 1 million Facebook views.The video features men and women recreating scenes from popular music videos, like Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" and Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," with new lyrics about CPR and such. Social media users have been quick to decry the ad as sexist.One commenter on Facebook wrote, "In 2016, you should know the difference between empowering, sexy, and sexist," according to a translation from NBC News . Another wrote that the video "has nothing to do with first aid."