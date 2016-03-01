First aid seems like a topic that couldn't possibly — and definitely shouldn't — be controversial. But thanks to this ad, it is.
It's often said that sex sells, and that seems to be the premise behind a new public awareness campaign to promote lifesaving skills. But it's probably not the best idea to use sex appeal to "sell" lifesaving practices. Produced by Germany's Workers' Samaritan Federation (ASB), "First Aid Ladies Make First Aid Sexy" — yes, that's really the title — has already garnered more than 1 million Facebook views.
The video features men and women recreating scenes from popular music videos, like Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" and Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," with new lyrics about CPR and such. Social media users have been quick to decry the ad as sexist.
One commenter on Facebook wrote, "In 2016, you should know the difference between empowering, sexy, and sexist," according to a translation from NBC News. Another wrote that the video "has nothing to do with first aid."
It's often said that sex sells, and that seems to be the premise behind a new public awareness campaign to promote lifesaving skills. But it's probably not the best idea to use sex appeal to "sell" lifesaving practices. Produced by Germany's Workers' Samaritan Federation (ASB), "First Aid Ladies Make First Aid Sexy" — yes, that's really the title — has already garnered more than 1 million Facebook views.
The video features men and women recreating scenes from popular music videos, like Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" and Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," with new lyrics about CPR and such. Social media users have been quick to decry the ad as sexist.
One commenter on Facebook wrote, "In 2016, you should know the difference between empowering, sexy, and sexist," according to a translation from NBC News. Another wrote that the video "has nothing to do with first aid."
Advertisement
Mouth-to-mouth, cardiac massage, defibrillation can be so 'sexy', + danceable, German First Aid video shows @asb_de https://t.co/G8l6rwefr5— Andy Eckardt (@ameckardt) March 1, 2016
Robin Thicke & #Beyonce are teaching 'sexy' first aid — kind of https://t.co/6iWVneRZwz pic.twitter.com/bYW5dNDO0b #NBC #News— World News (@News_National) March 1, 2016
Despite the confusing message of the video — picture a woman dancing around with a defibrillator in a sexy nurse Halloween costume — its creators insist it's all for a good cause.
Alexandra Valentino, a spokesperson for ASB, told NBC News that just 17% of Germans know how to perform chest compressions for people suffering heart issues in public places. (According to the American Heart Association, roughly 30% of Americans are comfortable performing CPR.)
The ASB does make a valid point — having more people trained in first-response practices could be lifesaving. But is this the best way to spread the word? Check out the ad in question, below.
Alexandra Valentino, a spokesperson for ASB, told NBC News that just 17% of Germans know how to perform chest compressions for people suffering heart issues in public places. (According to the American Heart Association, roughly 30% of Americans are comfortable performing CPR.)
The ASB does make a valid point — having more people trained in first-response practices could be lifesaving. But is this the best way to spread the word? Check out the ad in question, below.
In Deutschland leisten vergleichsweise wenige Menschen Erste Hilfe. Dem wollen wir abhelfen und haben einen ganz neuen...Posted by Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund on Thursday, February 25, 2016
Advertisement