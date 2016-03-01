Here’s Your Chance To Design For Adidas

Paging all Adidas superfans: Ever dream of learning the sportswear ropes from one of the biggest activewear labels in the game? Adidas is "calling all creators" to join its two-year Design Academy, according to job listings for Herzogenaurach, Germany and Portland, Oregon on the company's website.
The 24-month rotational program, which begins in June 2016, will take aspiring designers through the behind-the-scenes process of getting products on shelves, from ideation and development all the way to marketing. There are different specialties within the program, which vary by location. Both branches offer an apparel design track; the German location will include a footwear specialty, while the Portland outpost will include a focus on brand graphics. Regardless of their area of expertise, trainees will get to work on various Adidas brands, from Style to Performance and Originals. Participants will also get the opportunity to travel as part of the program for one assignment abroad.
As far as who is eligible for the program, Adidas specifically targets emerging talent: There's a maximum of two years of experience (whether that's comprised of internships, freelance gigs, or other entry-level work), as well as a requirement for a degree in fashion, graphic design, or a similar concentration.
After the initial application and portfolio review, a select group of applicants will be sent a design task to complete. Those who make it through the second round will be invited to Adidas HQ in Germany for a series of interviews and "creative assessment" with senior members of the design team.
It's not the first time Adidas is inviting young talent to its academy. On its Design Studio website, the German sportswear company highlights one of its current womenswear designers, named Raffaella, who came out of the program's inaugural class. If you want to take part, the March 6 deadline is fast approaching, and final interviews are slated for April. So, if you've got the next Stan Smith design concept in the works, get that résumé in order.
The 24-month rotational program, which begins in June 2016, will take aspiring designers through the behind-the-scenes process of getting products on shelves, from ideation and development all the way to marketing. There are different specialties within the program, which vary by location. Both branches offer an apparel design track; the German location will include a footwear specialty, while the Portland outpost will include a focus on brand graphics. Regardless of their area of expertise, trainees will get to work on various Adidas brands, from Style to Performance and Originals. Participants will also get the opportunity to travel as part of the program for one assignment abroad.
As far as who is eligible for the program, Adidas specifically targets emerging talent: There's a maximum of two years of experience (whether that's comprised of internships, freelance gigs, or other entry-level work), as well as a requirement for a degree in fashion, graphic design, or a similar concentration.
After the initial application and portfolio review, a select group of applicants will be sent a design task to complete. Those who make it through the second round will be invited to Adidas HQ in Germany for a series of interviews and "creative assessment" with senior members of the design team.
It's not the first time Adidas is inviting young talent to its academy. On its Design Studio website, the German sportswear company highlights one of its current womenswear designers, named Raffaella, who came out of the program's inaugural class. If you want to take part, the March 6 deadline is fast approaching, and final interviews are slated for April. So, if you've got the next Stan Smith design concept in the works, get that résumé in order.
Advertisement