Is This Colombian Leather Brand The Antidote To Fast-Fashion Fatigue?

Beckett Simonon is also a fascinating experiment in really pivoting a business model. When Hurtado and Niño launched the line three-and-a-half years ago, they were solely selling mens' "luxury footwear at incredibly low prices," Niño says, (Before Beckett Simonon, the duo's first fashion foray, which they launched shortly after graduating from college, was a leather goods label, Hasso, which was sold in 13 countries.)Last year, Niño and Hurtado tested out their tiered pricing system on Kickstarter with a premium collection "mainly to prove one of our theses: that people are willing to pre-order and wait for a luxury product — without the luxury markup — if the price is fair," Niño explains.The crowdfunding experiment's success is what prompted the duo to do away with inventory all together, and they think it could have larger implications for other labels. "It's great to see how you can validate your ideas on Kickstarter with a relatively low investment," Hurtado says. "This could potentially change how the fashion industry works; I think this is where [the industry] is headed in the future." Fashion projects on Kickstarter have historically had relatively low success rates, but that could certainly shift in the future."Our overall message is that it's better to wait a few weeks for a product that will last you a lifetime, instead of immediately getting something that will only last a couple of months," Hurtado says. That's been the M.O. of luxury brands for years. If it ends up working for a lesser-known, less expensive brand (where your purchasing decision isn't at all tied to a designer name on the label), well, that's about as anti-fast fashion as it gets.