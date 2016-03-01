Is This Colombian Leather Brand The Antidote To Fast-Fashion Fatigue?



The brand's manufacturing is mainly handled by a family owned factory that's been around for three decades, located 20 blocks from its Bogotá home base. "Many people don’t know this, but Colombia has a very strong heritage in leather and textile work," Niño explains. They've also worked with a factory in Portugal, and are looking to expand production to Spain and Italy to utilize regional artisan talents in those countries. These factories have to "meet our strict requirements of ethical working conditions and an extreme attention to detail," Niño explains.



While direct-to-consumer fashion startups may seem a dime a dozen over the past few years, there are some key differences about Beckett Simonon's setup. "Most of the online-only brands eventually started opening brick-and-mortar stores, like Warby Parker, Frank and Oak, Greats, and many others," Niño says of other companies that have tinkered with middleman-free models over the past five years or so. "There wasn’t really a huge disruption. However, we didn’t want to follow this path: Since our inception we wanted to always keep prices as low as possible, so brick-and-mortar was out of the question."



Besides sticking to an online-only M.O. for the long haul, Beckett Simonon's business model involves no inventory, since everything is made-to-order. By contrast, the brand's direct-to-consumer competitors have a "traditional, full-package model with their factories, meaning they provide a design, and the factory procures raw materials and does everything on the back end," Niño says, calling this "the most expensive way to work." Beckett Simonon sources all of its own raw materials as another cost-cutting measure.